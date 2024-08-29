Bloomington Kennedy, citing low participation at youth levels, will drop boys hockey

In its statement, Kennedy encouraged athletes and their families to take steps that could revive interest and referenced the merger with Jefferson: “We are hopeful that together the spark can be reignited through creative recruitment to encourage more of our youth on the East Side to suit up. For inspiration, and to celebrate the richness and diversity of our community, we encourage looking at youth hockey initiatives from across the state that are ‘low or no cost’ and provide ‘in house’ leagues that better meet the needs of all families.”