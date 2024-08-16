What did Minneapolis’ Block E used to look like?

“Moby’s was the best place to get drunk on a budget, which was why it attracted almost every type of boozehound in the city,” wrote Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant in their book “Closing Time.” “Black and white, rich and poor, office stiffs and bums, men and women, hustlers and rubes, tourists and locals, conventioneers and pool sharks, drunks and more drunks, and ‘swarms of pool players and pinheads.’”