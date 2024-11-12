Review: How was Billie Eilish on Night 2 in St. Paul?

Her sold-out concert Monday night at Xcel Energy Center was a masterwork of combining imagination and technology to enable her mostly intimate and sometimes hard-hitting music to connect with authentic personality and genuine emotion. The wow-inducing effects — from the floating platforms and LED cubes to the in-the-round rectangular stage lit from below — enhanced but never distracted from the performance. (Well, maybe the pyro seemed unnecessary on multiple songs.) It was easily one of the most outstanding big-venue concerts of the year.