Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Cyndi Lauper voted into Rock Hall of Fame

Bad Company, OutKast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes also honored.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 12:40AM
May 04, 1970 Joe Cocker Sings for half a million young people in Woodstock.&#xd3; the Michael Wadleigh Film for Warner Bros. that captures the remarkable celebration of love, peace and music at the Woodstock Festival Bob Maurice produced the Wadleigh-Maurice Production in color.
Joe Cocker, pictured here at Woodstock in 1969, was voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot. (Michael Wadleigh)

Chubby Checker, who popularized two rock ‘n’ roll dance styles in the early ’60s, finally landed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He’s been eligible since the Hall started inducting artists in 1986.

The late Joe Cocker, the Woodstock hero who was one of rock’s great interpretive stylists, also made it. He’d been eligible for 35 years. This was his — and Checker’s — first appearances on the ballot.

The 2025 inductees were announced Sunday night on “American Idol,” by host Ryan Seacrest.

Checker, 83, known for “The Twist” and “Pony Time,” and Cocker, famous for “You Are So Beautiful” and “A Little Help from My Friends,” weren’t the only first-time nominees chosen; adventurous hip-hop duo OutKast and classic rockers Bad Company also earned enough votes in their debuts on the ballot. New inductees Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and the White Stripes have been previously nominated.

The new Rock Hall class was chosen by about 1,200 music industry executives, scholars, former inductees and critics, including this one. There were 14 artists on the ballot. Voters could support up to seven nominees; no write-ins were allowed.

There was a fan vote but that reportedly has limited impact, though there is no transparency about the voting details. Phish dominated the fan vote with 330,000 but did not get enough support overall.

Other nominees who didn’t make the cut were pop diva Mariah Carey, Southern rockers the Black Crowes, British post-punk band Joy Division/New Order, MTV hero Billy Idol, British rockers Oasis and Maná, the first exclusively Spanish language act nominated.

The Rock Hall announced other inductees named by a special committee. Salt-N-Pepa, the female hip-hop group, and Warren Zevon, the acerbic Los Angeles singer/songwriter, are being honored for musical influence while Philadelphia producer/songwriter Thom Bell, and veteran studio musicians Nicky Hopkins, a keyboardist, and Carol Kaye, a bassist, are being recognized for musical excellence.

Lenny Waronker, a longtime Warner Bros. Records executive and producer, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award given to a nonperformer.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will stream live Nov. 8 on Disney Plus from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. There will be a rebroadcast on Hulu and an edited version aired on ABC at a later date.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

