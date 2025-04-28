Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Cyndi Lauper voted into Rock Hall of Fame

Chubby Checker, who popularized two rock ‘n’ roll dance styles in the early ’60s, finally landed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He’s been eligible since the Hall started inducting artists in 1986.
The late Joe Cocker, the Woodstock hero who was one of rock’s great interpretive stylists, also made it. He’d been eligible for 35 years. This was his — and Checker’s — first appearances on the ballot.
The 2025 inductees were announced Sunday night on “American Idol,” by host Ryan Seacrest.
Checker, 83, known for “The Twist” and “Pony Time,” and Cocker, famous for “You Are So Beautiful” and “A Little Help from My Friends,” weren’t the only first-time nominees chosen; adventurous hip-hop duo OutKast and classic rockers Bad Company also earned enough votes in their debuts on the ballot. New inductees Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and the White Stripes have been previously nominated.
The new Rock Hall class was chosen by about 1,200 music industry executives, scholars, former inductees and critics, including this one. There were 14 artists on the ballot. Voters could support up to seven nominees; no write-ins were allowed.
There was a fan vote but that reportedly has limited impact, though there is no transparency about the voting details. Phish dominated the fan vote with 330,000 but did not get enough support overall.
Other nominees who didn’t make the cut were pop diva Mariah Carey, Southern rockers the Black Crowes, British post-punk band Joy Division/New Order, MTV hero Billy Idol, British rockers Oasis and Maná, the first exclusively Spanish language act nominated.
The Rock Hall announced other inductees named by a special committee. Salt-N-Pepa, the female hip-hop group, and Warren Zevon, the acerbic Los Angeles singer/songwriter, are being honored for musical influence while Philadelphia producer/songwriter Thom Bell, and veteran studio musicians Nicky Hopkins, a keyboardist, and Carol Kaye, a bassist, are being recognized for musical excellence.