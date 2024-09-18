Beyond crisis mode: A call for holistic investments in human services

One recent, tragic and alarming case brings this into sharp focus. St. Anne’s Place, a haven for women and children in need, was forced to close its doors earlier this summer. A significant contributing factor was the failure of our public safety systems to adequately support organizations working to offer residents safe, dignified housing. This, too, is not an isolated incident. At the beginning of the summer, Hope Community lost the Dundry apartments after repeated and escalating incidents of vandalism — following the investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars on supplemental security. At RS EDEN, we have had to make similar investments in security at our housing sites — an investment we are willing to make to ensure the safety of our residents, but one that takes away from other programs.