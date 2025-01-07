Bebe Zito has big plans for 2025, and it is kicking off with a bit of a reset.
Burger news from Bebe Zito as one location closes and another expands
Plus: Tropical vibes open on St. Anthony Main, Animales takes its wagyu burgers inside, Dario celebrates with friends, restaurant closings and more news.
First, the burger stand inside Eat Street Crossing closed at the end of December, but that’s a small part of the story for the company from Gabriella Grant-Spangler and chef Ben Spangler. While the burgers are gone, ESC still sports a scoop stand with Bebe Zito’s award-winning, creatively flavored ice creams.
Up next is a remodel at their original storefront on 22nd Street near Lyndale Avenue S. in Minneapolis. The place where the burgers began in a little red trailer out back is bringing the party inside with a planned kitchen remodeling and expansion. “Uptown is kind of a late-night food desert,” said Grant-Spangler.
With the expanded space will come expanded hours, which means late-night burgers. The location has just added a daily happy hour from 7 to 8 p.m. with discounts on single and double Bebe Burgers.
“Caffetto’s open late and to have another option for people to stay out, especially if you’re not drinking, will be nice,” said Grant-Spangler. After the remodel, burgers will be available until the shop closes.
With the new operation center at the restaurant, the food truck is freed up to move around town. The duo are keeping those plans open for now. This could mean a Bebe burger residency somewhere, taproom takeovers or special events.
But that’s not all. At the Woodbury location next Sunday, there will be an all-day brunch extravaganza in honor of Taylor Swift. Taylorfest includes brioche French toast flavored like their popular Animal Frossting ice cream flavor. Plus, friendship bracelets, a Taylor-themed temporary tattoo station, choose-your-era ice cream station, giveaways and dance party in the sprinkle room.
“Woodbury is a much bigger space — a family-focused spot where people can hang out after school or on kid dates. There’s a birthday party room and we’re having fun coming up with event ideas,” said Grant-Spangler. “The brand is still the same, but we love curating each location to serve its community.”
Taylorfest kicks off Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. and runs until the store closes at 9 p.m.
Bebe Zito began as a pop-up before opening as an ice cream shop in Minneapolis; they then added burgers, which have gained a cult following, and now have four locations (there’s one at Market at Malcolm Yards, too). Its ice cream was recently named the best in the state, according to Food & Wine magazine, and the Marvelous Mrs. Hazel took third place for best nondairy ice cream at ConeCon, a national convention of ice cream makers. Grant-Spangler says more dairy-free and gluten-free flavors are in the works, too.
Tropical vibes and slushies at St. Anthony Main
The Cabana Club is now open at St. Anthony Main (201 SE. Main St., Mpls.). Owners Krista Johnson, Charlie Gibbs and Jay Viskocil have experience working at other restaurants and bars along this historic stretch of the city. Now, they’ve teamed up to bring balmy life to the former Vic’s location.
The Cabana Club is open daily for dinner and drinks with happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m. Sun.-Thu.
Animales moves inside for winter
While we’re waiting for the new, year-round Animales to take shape, chef/owner Jon Wipfli is giving us a cozy taste of things to come indoors. The beloved food trailer and truck has moved burger operations inside Bauhaus Brew Labs (1315 NE. Tyler St., Mpls.) for the time being.
On the menu are Animales Wagyu butter burgers, sandwiches, salads and more, available for dinner Thu,-Fri. starting at 4:30 p.m. and for lunch and dinner on Saturdays. If demand is there, Wipfli says, he’s open to expanding the hours to include Sundays.
Dario celebrating with friends
To celebrate its first year in business, Dario’s Joe Rolle and Stephen Rowe are cooking up a special dinner on Feb. 3, and have invited chef friends near and far to join them. On the docket: Josh Habiger (Bastion Nashville), Erik Anderson (formerly of The Catbird Seat in Nashville, Coi in San Francisco and Grand Cafe in Minneapolis), Jasmine Weiser Kaysen (Edwards Dessert Kitchen), Adam Ritter (Bûcheron), Alan Hlebaen (Demi) and Landon Schoenefeld (Oak + Acorn in Napa Valley, formerly of Haute Dish in Minneapolis).
The five-course dinner is $230 per person (plus tax and gratuity), and includes snacks and beverage pairings (wine, cocktails or NA). Reservations open on Jan. 13 at dariorestaurant.com. Dario is at 323 Washington Av. N. in Minneapolis.
Grab bubble tea at Eagan’s newest claw arcade
Duck opened New Year’s Day at 1004 Diffley Road in Eagan. The newest claw machine room comes with a full menu of bubble tea, Korean shaved ice and other treats to enjoy while taking part in the clawcade trend swinging into the metro area. “Clawcades” were popularized in Japan and are proliferating across the metro area; visitors play the games for the chance to win adorable prizes.
Kruse Markit has closed
The all-day cafe and specialty food shop Kruse Markit on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis has closed. Heidi Stark opened Kruse Markit in early 2023 with the intention of serving the neighborhood a cafe and what she called “that cool, modern curated grocery I’ve had the chance to find in other cities.” The space stocked mostly specialty foodstuffs in addition to serving a full menu, coffee bar, wine and more.
A heartfelt farewell on Instagram said, in part: “Over the past few years, Kruse has been more than just a place to eat — it has been a space where countless memories were made, friendships were formed, and community was built."
Two other closings to note:
- Dulono’s Sports Bar in downtown Minneapolis has closed, bringing a bummer end to a legacy that was nearly 70 years of memories. (Bring Me the News reported that the sports bar was evicted.) Many are bemoaning that the thin-crust pizza restaurant was never quite the same after it left its longtime Lyn-Lake location in 2017. Other outposts in Woodbury and Mahtomedi have come and gone, too.
- Slice Brothers Pizza has closed its Mall of America location.
Plus: Tropical vibes open on St. Anthony Main, Animales takes its wagyu burgers inside, Dario celebrates with friends, restaurant closings and more news.