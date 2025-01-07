Burger news from Bebe Zito as one location closes and another expands

Bebe Zito began as a pop-up before opening as an ice cream shop in Minneapolis; they then added burgers, which have gained a cult following, and now have four locations (there’s one at Market at Malcolm Yards, too). Its ice cream was recently named the best in the state, according to Food & Wine magazine, and the Marvelous Mrs. Hazel took third place for best nondairy ice cream at ConeCon, a national convention of ice cream makers. Grant-Spangler says more dairy-free and gluten-free flavors are in the works, too.