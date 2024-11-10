Report: Two more arrested in killing of Detroit Lakes missionary in alleged murder-for-hire plot

In an article published Nov. 7, the Angola Press Agency reported that two men were arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot leading to the missionary’s death. The article, which was translated from Portuguese, cited details provided by the Criminal Investigation Service which is under the supervision of the Angolan Ministry of the Interior. The apprehended suspects included a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, who worked as a security guard at the Shroyer home. Police continue to search for another suspect. All of the men suspected in the slaying have criminal histories that include armed robbery and kidnapping.