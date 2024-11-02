A Detroit Lakes, Minn., woman has been arrested in Africa for allegedly killing her husband in Angola after they moved there in 2021 with their five children to do missionary work.
Detroit Lakes woman is suspect in death of her missionary husband killed in Africa
Jackie Shroyer, 44, has been arrested in connection with Beau Shroyer’s death.
Beau Shroyer, 44, a former police officer and real estate agent in Detroit Lakes, was killed “in an act of violence” on Oct. 25, according to his hometown church and the missionary organization he worked with. Both groups announced Friday that Jackie Shroyer, 44, had been arrested in connection with her husband’s death.
“I am heartbroken and in shock,” wrote Troy Easton, lead pastor at Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, in a message shared with his congregation Friday.
“I’m so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news... This is unimaginable, and yet it is very real. As a community we must cry out to the Lord for his grace, mercy and comforting presence for the Shroyer children and family.”
Jackie Shroyer’s sister, Melissa Hawkinson of Taylors Falls, said Friday evening: “We’re not giving any statements right now.”
The Shroyers were working with SIM USA, a 131-year-old mission based in Charlotte, N.C., and were one of the first families to move to Angola after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns eased.
Mark Bosscher, SIM’s chief personnel officer, told the Minnesota Star Tribune earlier this week that SIM has been in Angola since 1916 and that he wasn’t aware of another SIM missionary being killed there.
In a statement Friday to the Star Tribune, Bosscher said the mission organization was grateful to Angolan officials for investigating the case, “and encourages patience and respect for all involved as the legal process unfolds.”
Bosscher said SIM supported “the ongoing pursuit of justice for Beau” and had ensured “that Jackie has appropriate legal representation.” He said the mission’s leaders are working with the SIM team in Angola and Lakes Area Vineyard Church “to care for the Shroyers’ five children and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”
Beau Shroyer was a police officer in Detroit Lakes for about seven years before going into real estate, Police Chief Steve Todd said, and was well-known in the city of 10,000 people. The family returned to Detroit Lakes over the summer and spoke at a Sunday service about their missionary work in Africa, such as weekly soup nights for community members.
Easton and Bosscher both said it was unclear if or when the Shroyer children would be returning to the United States.
