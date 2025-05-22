Sports

Baty's 3 RBIs help Mets beat Red Sox 5-1 and avoid a three-game sweep

Brett Baty drove in three runs on two hits, including a two-run single to break a seventh-inning tie and help the New York Mets avert a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Wednesday night.

May 22, 2025 at 1:49AM

BOSTON — Brett Baty drove in three runs on two hits, including a two-run single to break a seventh-inning tie and help the New York Mets avert a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Baty also singled home Mark Vientos in the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Francisco Lindor had a pair of hits, including a solo homer in the ninth, as New York won for just the second time in seven games.

Huascar Brazobán (3-0) picked up the win after coming on with the bases loaded in the fifth and striking out Alex Bregman to end the inning.

Jarren Duran hit a long fly ball to the warning track in right field with the bases loaded in the fifth inning for a sacrifice fly that gave Boston its only run.

Liam Hendriks (0-1) relieved Garrett Crochet with one out in the sixth and finished the inning but gave up three straight singles to start the seventh, including an infield single by Luisangel Acuña that was initially ruled an out before replays showed he beat the throw to first.

Brennan Bernardino replaced Hendriks and gave up Baty's single that one-hopped off the Green Monster, scoring two to make it 3-1. Juan Soto added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1.

Key moment

Boston loaded the bases in the fifth but had to settle for one run on Duran's sacrifice fly on a 108 mph line drive to the warning track in right. After Rafael Devers walked to reload the bases, Brazobán came on and struck out Bregman looking on a 3-2 pitch.

Key stat

Mets starter Tylor Megill matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. The Red Sox struck out a season-high 16 times in all.

Up next

The Mets open a three-game series against the Dodgers in New York on Friday night, with LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-0) facing RHP Griffith Canning (5-1).

Boston welcomes Baltimore for the start of a four-game series. LHP Cade Povich (1-3) will face RHP Lucas Giolito (1-1) in the opener.

