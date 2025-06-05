Sports

French Open: Italians Errani and Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend and King

Third-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat fourth-seeded Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 12:19PM

PARIS — Third-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat fourth-seeded Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

It was their second major title together after winning last year's U.S. Open. For Errani, it was another trophy won at Roland-Garros, after winning Olympic gold in women's doubles with compatriot Jasmine Paolini last year.

''Let's see if I will see you next year, let's hope,'' the 38-year-old Errani, who was a 2012 French Open singles runner-up, told the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Townsend was the U.S. Open mixed runner-up last year with Donald Young, and has won two major women's doubles titles.

She thanked King for playing with her.

''We're running it back at Wimbledon so we're going to try it again,'' she said. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Missouri Senate backs aid for tornado victims and Kansas City Chiefs and Royals

Missouri senators on Thursday approved a plan to provide over $100 million in aid for tornado-ravaged St. Louis and authorized hundreds of millions of dollars worth of incentives to try to persuade the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to continue playing in Missouri in new or improved stadiums.

Sports

Cricket fans in India were celebrating their team's win. A stampede turned that joy into tragedy

Sports

French Open: Italians Errani and Vavassori win mixed doubles against Americans Townsend and King