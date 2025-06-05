Ever wonder why the Northwest produces so many serial killers?

That’s also where Fraser grew up. She thinks the area was so packed with killers in the ’70s and ’80s because of a copper smelting plant that belched lead, arsenic and other chemicals into the water and air. There is scientific evidence to indicate that those metals can deform brains, but Fraser mostly doesn’t offer the evidence in “Murderland.” Instead, she lays out harsh facts, in prose that is indignant and even angry, toting up such a profusion of horrible crimes (homicidal and environmental) that some readers may cry “uncle.”