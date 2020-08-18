Continuing an unprecedented streak in Minnesota, the courts on Tuesday released an audio recording of a former Minneapolis police officer speaking with investigators about the killing of George Floyd.

Court filings by defense attorneys and prosecutors in the Floyd case have compelled the release of several audio and video recordings that historically are released only after a trial is completed. The recordings include body-worn camera footage from former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao; and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) interviews with Lane and Thao. Thao's interview with the BCA included video, but Lane's does not. The transcripts of the audio recordings already had been released.

The Lane's interview with BCA agents, he gives his account of the May 25 arrest of Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. During the arrest, Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck while Kueng controlled his hands, which were cuffed, and Lane controlled his legs and feet. Thao watched for traffic and fended off a gathering crowd.

Prosecutors filed Lane's recording with the court last week to support their motion to try all four former officers charged in Floyd's killing at one trial. Evidence filed with such court documents are public data under state law.

Former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for roughly 9 minutes. The officers continued to restrain Floyd after he became unresponsive.

Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly told the officers he couldn't breathe even before he was pinned to the ground and predicted he was going to die while they did so. Several bystanders yelled at the officers to stop and to check his pulse.

The Star Tribune is reviewing the Lane's recorded interview. According to the transcript, Lane told BCA he was unfamiliar with the restraint that Chauvin used on Floyd, and that he hadn't seen it before. Earl Gray, his lawyer, said in a Monday court filing, however, that a training video demonstrates a similar restraint method.

Lane called Chauvin "sir" during the entire incident, the transcript said.

Gray has repeatedly said his client was on his fourth day on the job and deferred to Chauvin, a 19-year veteran. Lane twice asked about moving Floyd onto his side, saying he was concerned about his health. Chauvin once said no the first time but did not respond the second time.

"Was [Chauvin] in any sort of supervisory capacity that night?" asked an interviewer.

"No," Lane said.

"He just has more years on that you —," the interviewer said.

"He has 20 years on, so I mean basically through the whole FTO (Field Training Officer) process, you trust and go to your senior officers for experience and help on calls and what's the best thing to do in this situation," Lane said. "They give you direction and kind of you follow their lead on how, what do you think is …"

The interviewer asked him if he thought something was wrong about how Floyd was being restrained.

"Yeah," Lane said. "I would say I felt like it maybe could have been handled differently or we should be reassessing what we're doing."

Lane told investigators he didn't know Chauvin before the incident, and that they didn't talk afterward.

In a court filing last week, prosecutors argued that being a rookie was no excuse.

"Lane did nothing to challenge Chauvin's answer," prosecutors wrote. "Not one thing. Instead, he remained in the same position, and continued to hold down Floyd's legs with his hands."

Last Friday the courts released a video of Thao's voluntary interview with the BCA, which showed that he did not become visibly emotional while recounting the incident and appeared to distance himself from his colleagues' actions.

"No, because my job is scene security," Thao said when asked if he ever checked on Floyd. "I would trust [the other officers] … God only gave me one body and two hands and two legs. I can't be in two places at once, so."

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will hear oral arguments on the prosecution's motion at a Sept. 11 hearing. He will also hear arguments on motions filed by defense attorneys to dismiss the charges against Lane and Thao.

A trial is scheduled for March 8.

staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib