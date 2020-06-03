Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the state’s investigation into the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz asked Ellison to take over the prosecution of former officer Derek Chauvin, recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air, and any other cases that arose from the state criminal probe.

Pressure has mounted for charges against the other three officers at the scene — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. All four were quickly fired after Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

CNN is reporting that Ellison’s office completed an initial review of evidence in its investigation of the four former officers and, citing two law enforcement officials, has rendered a decision regarding additional charges.

Twitter: @smontemayor