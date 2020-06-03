George Floyd was calm during his encounter with Minneapolis police last week, authorities said, but things turned deadly after three officers pinned him stomach-down to the pavement, where he pleaded for breath and forecast his own death.

An amended criminal complaint released Wednesday by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office against Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, and new criminal cases filed that afternoon against his three colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — revealed the last minutes of Floyd’s life as bystanders pleaded with police to stop using force.

One bystander filmed the incident in a video that has been seen around the world, igniting days of protests and unrest.

Here is an account of the encounter that ignited protests across the world as outlined in criminal charges filed against the four officers at the scene, in a Minneapolis Fire Department incident report, in interviews and in video of the incident captured by a bystander:

• 8:08 p.m.: Officers Lane and Kueng responded to a call about a man using a counterfeit $20 bill at the Cup Foods store on the corner of Chicago Ave. and E. 38th St. They found Floyd, 46, of St. Louis Park, in the driver’s seat of a nearby car with two passengers. Lane pointed his gun at Floyd and re-holstered it when Floyd placed his hands on the steering wheel.

Lane ordered Floyd out of the car, then pulled him out and handcuffed him. The complaint he was “calm,” adding that after he was seated on the ground, he thanked Lane.

The booking photos for fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter in George Floyd death released to the media by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on June 1, 2020.

The officers’ body worn cameras captured the incident.

• 8:14 p.m.: Lane and Kueng walked Floyd to their squad and tried to put him inside. Floyd “stiffened up and fell to the ground.”

“Mr. Floyd told the officers that he was not resisting but he did not want to get in the back seat and was claustrophobic,” the complaint said.

Chauvin and partner arrive

At some point, officers Chauvin and Thao arrived at the scene in a separate squad. The officers tried several times to get Floyd into the back seat of a squad by “pushing him from the driver’s side,” the charges said, adding that Floyd “repeatedly said that he could not breathe.”

• 8:19 p.m.: Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the squad and he “went to the ground” facedown while still handcuffed. Kueng held onto Floyd’s back while Lane restrained his legs and Chauvin placed his left knee on Floyd’s neck.

Thao retrieved a hobble restraint from a squad to control Floyd, but the officers opted not to use it. Thao stood watch nearby, and was seen in a video dismissing the concerns of witnesses who pleaded with the officers to stop.

“Mr. Floyd said, ‘I can’t breathe’ multiple times and repeatedly said, ‘Mama’ and ‘please,’ as well,” the charges say. “At one point, Mr. Floyd said, ‘I’m about to die.’ ”

The complaint noted three times that the three officers did not move from their positions. At one point, an officer told Floyd, “You are talking fine.”

Lane asked if they should roll Floyd on his side. Chauvin responded that Floyd was “staying put where we got him.”

No pulse detected

• 8:24 p.m.: Floyd’s “slight movements” decreased and he stopped moving.

• 8:25 p.m.: Floyd appeared to stop breathing.

“Want to roll him on his side?” Lane asked again.

Kueng checked Floyd’s pulse.

“I couldn’t find one,” Kueng said.

• 8:27 p.m.: Chauvin removed his knee from Floyd’s neck. An ambulance and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported Floyd to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC).

• 9:25 p.m.: Floyd was pronounced dead at HCMC after first responders and emergency room staff tried to revive him for nearly an hour.

“Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous,” said an amended criminal complaint filed Wednesday against Chauvin. “Officer Chauvin’s restraint of Mr. Floyd in this manner for a prolonged period was a substantial factor in Mr. Floyd losing consciousness, constituting substantial bodily harm, and Mr. Floyd’s death as well”

