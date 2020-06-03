The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the full autopsy results performed on George Floyd with his family’s permission.

The release comes nine days after Floyd died following his detention on the pavement by police at a Minneapolis intersection and as crucial differences surfaced Monday with private autopsy findings released by family attorney Benjamin Crump.

Also disclosed by the report was that Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in early April, although the autopsy did not cite that as a factor in his death.

“Since … positivity for [COVID-19] can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent … positivity from previous infection,” the report said based on the autopsy performed by the medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker.

The release of the 20-page report comes “with the consent and cooperation of Mr. George Floyd’s family and their legal representatives,” the examiner’s office said in a statement that noted a court order was also needed.

The key difference between the medical examiner’s findings and those of the private examination is whether Floyd died from asphyxia.

The medical examiner made a point last week to say no, while the second report’s findings focused heavily on asphyxia being caused by officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes with his knee while fellow officer Thomas Lane put his weight on the 46-year-old’s back and constricted his chest.

Before releasing the full report, the examiner’s office summarized in two public disclosures that Floyd died as a result of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” It also listed “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease,” as well as fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use as “other significant conditions.”

The medical examiner appeared to back his conclusion that Floyd was not asphyxiated by listing a host of injuries absent in this case, in particular petechiae, or pinpoint-size red spots caused by broken blood vessels that can sometimes be a sign of asphyxiation.

Also highlighted in the report was that the autopsy failed to find “life-threatening” injuries to Floyd’s neck near his head, spine, chest, brain, skull or related to the larynx.

Along with having tested positive for COVID-19, these latest disclosures from the autopsy also revealed:

• Blunt-force injuries to Floyd’s face, shoulders, hands, arms and legs.

• Bruises on his wrists from the handcuffs.

• One rib was broken during cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this report.