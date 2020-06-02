The location was announced Tuesday for a memorial service in Minneapolis this week for George Floyd, the man whose death during a police encounter more than a week ago has provoked an unprecedented reaction throughout the nation and beyond.

North Central University will host the gathering Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. in its Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary, and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, the civil rights leader's National Action Network announced.

The Minneapolis event at the school at 1400 S. Elliot Av. is the first of three culminating with Floyd's funeral and burial in Houston, where the 46-year-old man lived for most of his life.

Along with Sharpton's eulogy, family members of Floyd's will participate, and a statement from family attorney Benjamin Crump will be read.

Sharpton was in Minneapolis on Thursday and spoke at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, the corner where Floyd was detained until he fell into unconsciousness. Sharpton was accompanied by Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by New York City police in 2014.

One of the challenges of staging the Minneapolis gathering and the others is working within social distancing rules in place in the effort restrict the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

North Central's sanctuary seats fewer than 900, according to the school's website.

Under an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz, this type of gathering appears to fall under these requirements: ensure a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance between households, and occupancy must not exceed 25% of normal capacity as determined by the fire marshal, with a maximum of 250 people in a single, self-contained space.

Following the Minneapolis memorial will be another in North Carolina, the state where Floyd was born, on Saturday.

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 9 in Houston at the Fountain of Praise, with burial to follow. There will be a viewing at the same location on June 8 from noon to 6 p.m.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas and has never met Floyd, said he will be paying for Floyd's funeral.

The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, just south of Houston, is handling arrangements in all three states. Center operator Bobby Swearington said additional details will be announced Tuesday.