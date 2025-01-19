At the Minnesota Legislature, who’s undermining democracy?

In fact, the U.S. Constitution uses identical language, and the House of Representatives has long observed the rule that vacancies are not to be considered for purposes of a quorum. As the Congressional Research Service has described the rule: “A quorum has long been defined as a majority of the whole number of the House, and the whole number of the House has long been viewed as the number of Members elected, sworn, and living. Whenever the death, resignation, disqualification, or expulsion of a Member results in a vacancy, the whole number of the House is adjusted.” The U.S. Senate first debated the issue when several states seceded and their representatives left the halls of Congress at the start of the Civil War. In 1864, the senators overwhelmingly determined that the best interpretation of the Constitution was that a quorum was a majority of duly chosen members, not of all authorized seats. That was sensible: What purpose would be served by counting seats that were not filled?