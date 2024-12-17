Appeals court reinstates lawsuit of veteran prosecutor against Mike Freeman, Mary Moriarty

Moriarty removed Sweasy from the CPU, took away her roles as a manager and supervisor and reassigned her to work on the Complex Economic Crimes Unit within the Special Litigation Division. In her first three months in that role, Sweasy would be given three low-level cases and even though she reported directly to Moriarty, Moriarty had no contact with Sweasy about her work. Moriarty conceded that Sweasy was likely the only person at the Attorney’s Office who she supervised and had no contact with in that time.