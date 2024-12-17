The Minnesota Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit that questions whether former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and current Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty undermined a former veteran prosecutor because she was a whistleblower.
Appeals court reinstates lawsuit of veteran prosecutor against Mike Freeman, Mary Moriarty
Amy Sweasy Tamburino had more than two decades of experience in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. She claims she was forced to resign due to breach of contract and in violation of the Minnesota whistleblower act.
A three-judge appeals court panel issued an opinion Monday that two elements of Amy Sweasy Tamburino’s lawsuit against Freeman and Hennepin County have clear factual disputes that need to be determined in district court: whether a contract Freeman and the county agreed to with Sweasy was breached, forcing her to resign after 29 years in the Attorney’s Office; and whether professional conduct towards Sweasy by Freeman and Moriarty violated the Minnesota whistleblower act.
Sweasy’s attorney, Sonia Miller-Van Oort, said the legal team was grateful for the court of appeals “giving a really thorough review of the record and the decision to reverse on the two most important issues on the appeal that relate to Hennepin County’s liability.”
The lawsuit was dismissed a year ago by Hennepin County District Court Judge Susan Robiner, who granted Freeman and Hennepin County summary judgement and dismissed with prejudice all claims brought by Sweasy.
The court of appeals reversed that decision but dismissed two additional claims brought by Sweasy for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and for fraudulent inducement. The opinion was written by Judge Elizabeth Bentley.
Sweasy’s lawsuit centers around how she was treated by Freeman and Moriarty in the wake of a $190,000 settlement she reached with the county in 2022.
That settlement stemmed from a sex discrimination and retaliation complaint Sweasy filed with the state’s Department of Human Rights where she alleged Freeman made several sexist remarks around her and then undermined her career because of how she approached the prosecution of Derek Chauvin and three other Minneapolis Police Department officers for the murder of George Floyd.
The settlement included the creation of a new role within the Attorney’s Office for Sweasy that included several provisions. Most importantly for the current lawsuit was that Sweasy would become a principal attorney and lead a new Complex Prosecutions Unit [CPU]. In that role, she was set to handle significant homicides, child abuse, domestic abuse and cold cases along with matters relating to career offenders, while also directing other prosecutors. She would no longer report to Freeman, who was set to resign at the end of 2022, and instead report to Criminal Chief Deputy County Attorney Dan Mabley, who would make staffing and caseload decisions for Sweasy’s unit.
Sweasy alleges that Freeman continued to undermine her career in her new role — including telling Mabley that a senior attorney should not be assigned to Sweasy’s unit and telling another senior attorney that it would be bad for his career to apply to Sweasy’s unit. Mabley also said Freeman’s conflict with Sweasy over the prosecution of Chauvin was “never resolved.”
That treatment led Sweasy to file a lawsuit against Freeman and Hennepin County in November 2022. The way she was treated after Moriarty took over the office would lead Sweasy to amend and refile the lawsuit in August 2023.
Moriarty took over the Attorney’s Office in January 2023. She read Sweasy’s complaint alleging sexual discrimination by Freeman and concluded that the complaint didn’t “ring true.” Moriarty also believed the reason Sweasy had been passed over for a key promotion was because of insubordination related to how Sweasy handled the Chauvin prosecution — which Moriarty believed was “very, very favorable to Chauvin.”
Moriarty removed Sweasy from the CPU, took away her roles as a manager and supervisor and reassigned her to work on the Complex Economic Crimes Unit within the Special Litigation Division. In her first three months in that role, Sweasy would be given three low-level cases and even though she reported directly to Moriarty, Moriarty had no contact with Sweasy about her work. Moriarty conceded that Sweasy was likely the only person at the Attorney’s Office who she supervised and had no contact with in that time.
Five months after Moriarty took office, Sweasy felt that her “career was effectively over” and she resigned.
“The county’s and Ms. Moriarty’s efforts to take away all of Ms. Sweasy’s managerial responsibilities as a principal attorney and to try and move her into an entry-level position after 29 years of service was completely rejected by the court of appeals,” Miller-Van Oort said, adding the opinion shows a jury could reasonably conclude there was breach of contract and violation of the Minnesota whistleblower act.
A breach of contract?
When it came to breach of contract, Sweasy’s appeal centered on Paragraph 1 of the settlement agreement she signed with Freeman and Hennepin County which created her new role as principal attorney. Emails between a mediator and the county clarified that Sweasy’s new position woulds give her job security — including not being removed from the position without just cause.
It was stipulated that Sweasy “will be entitled to the pay and responsibilities outlined in the County’s Job Class Specification for that position.” That included several leadership responsibilities, such as: coordinating the work of attorneys under her; advising on policies for the attorney’s office; directing investigations and prosecutions; hiring, training and evaluating employees; and serving as a liaison to other government and civic entities.
Sweasy argued that those were clearly defined responsibilities. The county argued they were ”illustrative and subject to change” based on job classifications.
When she was transferred to the Special Litigation Division in 2023, Sweasy was largely relegated to overseeing cases that would traditionally have been “handled by line attorneys, not Principal Attorneys.” A footnote in the opinion clarifies that a line attorney is an entry-level, assistant county attorney.
Judge Bentley wrote in her opinion that the “settlement agreement obligated the county to assign Sweasy to a position with duties consistent with the principal attorney duties.”
Several prosecutors who worked in the Attorney’s Office testified that Sweasy’s transfer to the Special Litigation Division forced her into a “miserable working condition.” Other colleagues said she was “being shunted off to the side” or “squeezed out.” Another colleague said there was “no other way” to interpret the treatment of Sweasy than to conclude it was an attempt to force her to resign.
The appeals panel ultimately determined that viewing all of this in the light most favorable to Sweasy, there was a true question of material fact in Sweasy’s claim of breach of contract and whether or not she should be awarded damages over lost income and diminished earning potential.
Violation of whistleblower act?
The whistleblower claim centers around Sweasy’s role in drafting the initial criminal complaint against Chauvin in the murder of Floyd. Sweasy did not agree with the decision to charge MPD officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao in the murder and told Freeman she felt it “was in violation of Minnesota Rules of Professional Responsibility.” She also didn’t agree with some additional charges that were filed against Chauvin. Sweasy withdrew from the case.
Minnesota’s whistleblower act includes language that an employer cannot discharge, discipline, threaten, discriminate or penalize an employee who refuses an order because they believe it violates any state or federal law.
Sweasy argued that both Freeman and Moriarty penalized her because of her position on the prosecution of Chauvin and the other police officers. She said Freeman discouraging attorneys to apply to her new unit and other employees in the Attorney’s Office calling her new position not “real” were related to her stance on Chauvin. Sweasy pointed to Mabley’s testimony that Freeman never got over Sweasy’s withdrawal from the case.
With regards to Moriarty, Sweasy argued that being removed from the CPU, stripped of her managerial responsibilities and Moriarty’s lack of communication were “adverse employment actions.” Sweasy also noted that Moriarty testified that she believed the reason Sweasy had been passed over for a key promotion under Freeman was because of insubordination related to how Sweasy handled the Chauvin prosecution.
The county argued that Moriarty had legitimate reasons for moving Sweasy to the Special Litigation Division to work on the Complex Economic Crimes Unit. Those included “differences between Sweasy’s and Moriarty’s prosecution philosophies, Sweasy’s relationships with others in the office, and Sweasy’s skillset.” The county said Moriarty had plans to create a worker protection unit that Sweasy could lead.
Sweasy argued those were merely a pretext for retaliation, highlighting that Moriarty never told her of an intent to create this new unit and that Moriarty testified that Sweasy was a “toxic presence” in the Attorney’s Office.
The appeals panel determined that since this evidence created genuine issues of material fact over whether or not the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office violated the whistleblower act, it removes any protection of official immunity and therefore the district court erred in dismissing the claim.
The lawsuit will now either return to Hennepin County District Court or Freeman and Hennepin County could appeal the decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Mary Knoblauch, the attorney representing Freeman, directed a request for comment on the decision to Hennepin County. Hennepin County declined to comment on pending litigation.
