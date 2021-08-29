Andrew Albers had pitched 5 ⅓ shutout innings on Friday and even though he saw Rocco Baldelli coming to take him out, he was still hoping to pitch a little more.

He thought he and Baldelli had a good plan for the next two hitters in Milwaukee's order and so he tried to convince Baldelli to let him go longer.

"Unfortunately he wasn't buying it," Albers said with a smile.

Albers' night Friday was one years in the making. It was his first major-league start since 2017, and his first win with the Twins since 2013.

The fourth inning provided a couple hairy moments when the Brewers loaded the bases against him, but Albers was able to get Jace Pederson to ground out to short to end the threat.

"He wanted more," Baldelli said. "He was trying to lay out some sort of scenario where he keeps pitching in the game but what he gave us was just phenomenal. We ended it there. The book closed on just a great start here at Target Field for Andrew."

Albers' winding career path always seems to end up back at Target Field.

His first start came in 2013 when he opened the season 2-0 with 17 ⅓ scoreless innings before recording a 5.70 ERA in his next eight starts. He spent the 2014 season in Korea and then resurfaced for one game with the Blue Jays in 2015 and again with the Twins in 2016 for six more appearances.

He made nine appearances with Seattle in 2017, the last time he pitched in the majors before the Twins gave him another shot this month.

"We see a lot of things in this game, we all come from different places and have a different story. But that's a pretty special one," Baldelli said. "That's a pretty different, unique situation that you really have to hand to him."

Added Albers: "I played in a lot of different ballparks, gotten to take the mound a lot of different places. ... I was a little bit excited or anxious before the game, but once the game starts, you get locked in on what you need to do."

Baldelli said he admired Albers' perseverance throughout his career to get back on a major-league mound again. He wanted to make sure Albers' night ended on a positive note.

"I'm sure there are many moments where he wasn't sure what the future was going to hold or if he would be pitching much more," Baldelli said. "The way he acts on a daily basis, the way he does his thing, nothing seems to really get in his way."

Pitcher updates

Michael Pineda was set to throw a 35-pitch bullpen session as he recovers from a left oblique strain he suffered Aug. 13.

"He's actually doing pretty well," Baldelli said. "With that type of injury as we've discussed, those can keep guys out a while. Everyone is obviously different. He's progressed well, probably even a little faster than I was anticipating."

Randy Dobnak was schedule to throw a bullpen session Sunday as he recovers from a strained ligament in his middle finger. Dobnak recently completed a rehab appearance at Class AAA St. Paul. It's possible, Baldelli said, that Dobnak's next appearance could be with the Twins.

"His year has been up-and-down," Baldelli said. "He's dealt with some health-related stuff. We want him to get out there, throw the ball well and have some success before this year ends."

Baldelli added Taylor Rogers, who injured a tendon in his left middle finger in July, hasn't resumed baseball activities.