With a thunderstorm drenching the field about an hour before first pitch Saturday night, the chances looked slim the Twins and Brewers would actually play.

But the rain subsided long enough for them to start and was just light enough to keep playing when it started to fall again in the fourth inning.

The Twins blew a four-run lead in the fifth, but limited the damage there to come through the rain with a 6-4 win.

They batted around in the fourth to grab a 4-0 lead when Jorge Polanco started the rally with a one-out double. Josh Donaldson followed with a single and Max Kepler walked to load the bases.

Miguel Sano then doubled to left-center to score Polanco and Donaldson as Brewers centerfielder Lorenzo Cain slipped to let Sano in to second. Brewers starter Adrian Houser hit Twins shortstop with Andrelton Simmons with a pitch with the bases loaded to score Sano and Luis Arraez walked in Brent Rooker to cap the scoring in the inning.

Milwaukee's bats awoke for the first time this series in the fifth with a Cain walk before three straight singles from Rowdy Tellez, Manny Pina and Jace Peterson scored two runs.

Caleb Thielbar replaced Twins starter Charlie Barnes and the Brewers tied the game when a Sno throwing error on a cutoff throw to third allowed two runs to score on a Christian Yelich sacrifice fly to right. Thielbar improved 6-0 by pitching two innings.

The Twins got back on top in the sixth inning with the rain still coming down when Andrelton Simmons grounded into a bases loaded double play that scored Sano from third after he led off the inning with a single. Donaldson provided some insurance with an RBI double in the seventh.