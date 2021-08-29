IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

Even though he had a costly throwing error, he also a two-run double in the fourth and singled and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 hitters the Twins sent to the plate in the fourth inning. They scored four runs.

2 Brewers ejected, one even before the game. Bench coach Pat Murphy was tossed before first pitch while first baseman Rowdy Tellez was ejected in the sixth for arguing balls and strikes.

29,342 A season high in attendance for the Twins.

ON DECK

The Twins will try to earn their first series sweep since the All-Star break and improve to 10-3 vs. first-place teams this month.