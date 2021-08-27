Byron Buxton missed 40 games because of a hip strain before returning to the Twins in mid-June.

Three games later, on June 21, he was hit with a pitch by Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle and suffered a fractured left hand.

Buxton, 27, returns to the Twins lineup tonight after another two months on the sidelines. He was activated before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field; technically, Buxton was on the 10-day injured list. He had a rehab assignment at St. Paul that finished on Wednesday.

In 27 games this season, Buxton is hitting .369 with 10 home runs and a whopping 1.176 OPS.

The Twins also reinstated Jorge Alcala from the injured list and called up another reliever, Ian Gibaut, from St. Paul. Kyle Barraclough and Edgar García, both relievers, were sent down to the Saints.

Alcala missed 15 games because of triceps tendinitis. In 45 games for the Twins this season, he is 3-5 with a 5.11 ERA. Gibaut, 27, will make his Twins debut. He was a waiver claim from Texas at the end of last season, and in 27 games for the Saints he was 1-3 with a 7.2 ERA. He is a veteran of 24 major league games with the Rays and Rangers; he'll wear No. 65.

Barraclough gave up four runs in three games with the Twins and Garcia, in six games, gave up 12 runs.

Pitcher Luke Farrell (right oblique strain) moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for Gibaut on the 40-man roster.