The NFL draft is complete. Vikings rookie minicamp is set to begin on May 10 for the team's seven-player draft class, 17 undrafted free agents and tryouts. The 2024 schedule will be announced this month. As the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling recently wrote:

"The changes to the Vikings roster, including major moves at some of the most pivotal spots on the roster, could turn the rest of the offseason into a cauldron for competition. From quarterback to cornerback, from both lines of scrimmage to kicker, the Vikings could have more battles for roster spots and positions on the depth chart than they've had in years."

With free agency and the draft wrapped up and the OTAs and minicamps on the horizon over the next two months, what do you want to know about the Vikings?