Andersen's steady play in net has the Hurricanes back in the Eastern final for 2nd time in 3 years

RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen has stayed as calmly consistent as it gets in the NHL playoffs. That's helped the Carolina Hurricanes make it back to the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three seasons.
The 35-year-old veteran has the best save percentage and goals-against average in the postseason among goalies with multiple starts, notably by holding opponents to one or zero goals in six of his nine starts. He's coming off giving up six goals in five second-round games against the Washington Capitals, who posted the conference's best regular-season record and was second behind Winnipeg for the Presidents' Trophy.
''He's just doing what we knew he could always do,'' defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said Saturday as the Hurricanes await the end of the Florida-Toronto series to learn their next opponent. ''He's been the backbone of our team for sure, all playoffs. And we've relied on him heavily in the sense he's making that big save for us that allows us to win these games.''
Andersen has posted elite numbers so far.
He's 7-2 with a 1.36 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. No other starting goaltender has a sub-2.00 GAA in the playoffs entering the weekend. And he's been a perfect backstop for a defense that has smothered its first two foes.
''I just try to be as good as possible in every situation, and be in the moment in whatever comes in front of me and in whatever situation in the game,'' Andersen said before the Hurricanes' Game 5 closeout of the Caps. "I don't get to decide how much we have the puck, how much they have the puck and how many times they shoot it.
''I've just got to put myself in the best position to make saves in whatever situation comes.''
Two things have stood out in Andersen's postseason through two rounds. One is how firmly he's grabbed the role of no-doubt, every-game starter in this postseason.