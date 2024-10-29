Airlines now required to give prompt, automatic refunds for canceled or changed flights
Also: Google Flights offers a “Cheapest” tab for those who can sacrifice convenience.
By News Services
New rules from the Department of Transportation that took effect Oct. 28 should simplify and speed up airline refunds due to a canceled or changed flight or delayed luggage. Under the rules, if your flight is canceled or significantly changed and you do not accept alternative transportation or travel credits, you will be automatically refunded. “Significant changes” include departure or arrival times of more than three hours, or six hours internationally. If you file a mishandled baggage report, you will be entitled to a refund of your checked bag fee if your luggage is not delivered within 12 hours of arrival, or 15-30 hours internationally. If you pay for an additional service, like Wi-Fi or seat selection, and you don’t receive this accommodation, you are entitled to a refund. Refunds must be issued within seven business days for credit card purchases and 20 days for other payment methods.
Kiplinger Consumer News Service
Google Flights gets cheap
Just in time for the holiday travel frenzy, Google Flights is introducing a new feature designed to help users obtain the lowest airfares available. The search engine has added a new “Cheapest” tab that will feature a variety of lower-priced options. The fares displayed on the tab may be based on third-party booking sites, or involve a longer layover, self-transfers or purchasing different legs of the trip through multiple airlines or booking sites. ”The best options appear at the top of the results, based on a mix of price and convenience” says a Google blog post. “But sometimes, there might be cheaper options available for those of you who are willing to give up some convenience for the best deal.”
TravelPulse
Iceland spouts off
Iceland’s Haukadalur geothermal area has experienced unexpected activity, causing geysers that have been dormant for years to suddenly spout up to 6.6 feet. The increased activity started on Oct. 19 and has continued, according to Valdimar Kristjansson, manager at Geysir, the biggest and most famous site. Strokkur, one of the area’s main attractions, has also been behaving “peculiarly,” Kristjansson said. Instead of spouting every 5 to 10 minutes, the frequency has increased to every minute or two. Iceland is one of the most geologically active places in the world due to its position on the mid-Atlantic ridge between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates. It has 30 volcanic systems and more than 600 hot springs.
Bloomberg
Milwaukee folk fair
Song, dance, food and crafts dominate Milwaukee’s Holiday Folk Fair, a five-day festival that celebrates cultures from around the world. The gathering — held each year on the weekend before Thanksgiving at the Wisconsin Exposition Center — is considered the country’s largest indoor multicultural festival. Designed to encourage peace through respect and understanding, the fair includes dancers from more than 30 ethnic groups and offers student workshops and language lessons. Children 5 and under and military personnel with a military ID card are admitted at no charge (folkfair.org).
FamilyTravel.com
about the writer
News Services
