Airlines now required to give prompt, automatic refunds for canceled or changed flights

New rules from the Department of Transportation that took effect Oct. 28 should simplify and speed up airline refunds due to a canceled or changed flight or delayed luggage. Under the rules, if your flight is canceled or significantly changed and you do not accept alternative transportation or travel credits, you will be automatically refunded. “Significant changes” include departure or arrival times of more than three hours, or six hours internationally. If you file a mishandled baggage report, you will be entitled to a refund of your checked bag fee if your luggage is not delivered within 12 hours of arrival, or 15-30 hours internationally. If you pay for an additional service, like Wi-Fi or seat selection, and you don’t receive this accommodation, you are entitled to a refund. Refunds must be issued within seven business days for credit card purchases and 20 days for other payment methods.