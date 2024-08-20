Final report outlines missed opportunities to stop Maine's deadliest shooting

The report also took up New York's red flag law but didn't reach a conclusion on whether it should have been used to remove Card's weapons while he was in New York. An Army health care worker testified he didn't think he could initiate action to remove guns from someone who was not a New York resident. The report, however, noted that petitions were successfully initiated under New York's extreme risk protection law against nonresidents, though it was unclear if the law could have been enforced at the time in Maine.