New Hampshire's Juneteenth celebration culminates with dance event

Juneteenth has been celebrated by Black Americans for generations, but became more widely celebrated after former President Joe Biden designated it a federal holiday in 2021. It is recognized at least as an observance in every state, and nearly 30 states and Washington, D.C., have designated it as a permanent paid or legal holiday through legislation or executive action. But this year's celebrations come as President Donald Trump has banned diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, in the federal government and removed content about Black American history from federal websites.