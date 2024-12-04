Podcast: Kirk Cousins returns with the Falcons, and he needs a good game against the Vikings on Sunday

Andrew Krammer, Michael Rand and new Minnesota Star Tribune writer Emily Leiker preview Sunday’s game against the Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who returns to Minnesota after six eventful seasons for the Vikings from 2018-2023. What will the reception be like at U.S. Bank Stadium? How will he fare against a better Brian Flores defense than the one he practiced against last season? And how does quarterback Sam Darnold look in comparison after the Vikings “settled” for him in free agency last March?
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer, Michael Rand and Emily Leiker discuss Kirk Cousins’ return on Sunday, his year so far in Atlanta, and how Sam Darnold has looked in comparison.
December 4, 2024 at 9:54PM
