Podcast: Kirk Cousins returns with the Falcons, and he needs a good game against the Vikings on Sunday

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer, Michael Rand and Emily Leiker discuss Kirk Cousins’ return on Sunday, his year so far in Atlanta, and how Sam Darnold has looked in comparison.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 9:54PM

Andrew Krammer, Michael Rand and new Minnesota Star Tribune writer Emily Leiker preview Sunday’s game against the Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who returns to Minnesota after six eventful seasons for the Vikings from 2018-2023. What will the reception be like at U.S. Bank Stadium? How will he fare against a better Brian Flores defense than the one he practiced against last season? And how does quarterback Sam Darnold look in comparison after the Vikings “settled” for him in free agency last March?

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

