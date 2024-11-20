Meet our new Vikings reporter just days into the high-profile beat

When I started interviewing for this job way back in August, quarterback JJ McCarthy had just torn his meniscus and the season seemed to be in some peril for the Vikes, so 8-2 is better than expected back then. Most of the games since September have been close, though, and I think the Vikings will need to batten down the hatches a bit more in order to keep adding tallies in the win column heading toward that rematch with the Lions in Week 18 and into the playoffs.