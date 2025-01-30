A world-class military health system reinforces the Pentagon’s warfighter ethos

The Iraq and Afghanistan Wars were the longest in U.S. history and the first to be conducted without a draft. The presence of high-quality health and casualty care systems were and remain a cornerstone of recruitment and retention, and part of the deal America makes with its non-conscript military. An advanced and innovative health system also serves to optimize the individual soldier, sailor, airman and marine through military-focused human performance programs which strengthen physical and psychological resilience, prevent injury and reduce stressors and fatigue. The wars also showed that military members are motivated to complete dangerous missions because they know, in part, if injured they will be cared for by the most advanced health care system in the world. During these wars, the military’s trauma system was able to quickly return many injured troops to the fight and when needed use its evacuation and trauma care capabilities to achieve the highest rates of survival and recovery in the history of war. This achievement has been cited by individual troops and commanders as being vital to recruitment and combat-effectiveness.