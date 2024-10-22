A pear tart recipe for fall, but with a savory twist

When it comes to pastry, cornmeal adds flavor, crunch and structure. It’s sturdy enough to stand up to the soft, juicy pears. It comes together quickly in a food processor and is easy to roll out; make a double batch and bake half now and freeze the other half for later. (Don’t worry if you don’t have a food processor; a pastry blender, forks or your fingers work, too.) If you’re short on time, you can find premade crusts in the grocer’s freezer.