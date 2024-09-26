A North Dakota court did it — took women seriously. Congress should, too.

The North Dakota Constitution gives individuals “certain inalienable rights,” including the right to life and liberty, the right to accumulate property, and the right to “pursue and obtain safety and happiness.” Judge Romanick observed that women, and not just men, have the right to life, liberty, property, safety and happiness under the state’s Constitution. The right to pursue happiness — “the mainspring of human activities” — was especially important. It includes but is not limited to “personal freedom, exemption from oppression or invidious discrimination, [and] the right to follow one’s individual preference in the choice of an occupation and the application of his energies.”