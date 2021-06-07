Introduction: Host Michael Rand finds an interesting statistic that helps explain how perception matches reality with Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. In terms of expected points added in the final four minutes of the first half and end of game, Cousins lags near the bottom of NFL quarterbacks both in the last two years and 10 years. But so do several other former Vikings QBs. Is it an offensive line problem? A quarterback problem? A little of both? Regardless, not being able to make a play when it matters most is frustrating.

8:00: Can the Gophers beat Ohio State on Thursday? Rand thinks they can, and he will be disappointed if it at least isn't at least a one-score game deep into the second half.

10:00: A new weekly segment debuts with Rand's longtime friend Keith Richotte Jr. titled "My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team" — an homage to a Vikings book Richotte wrote several years ago. This is the preseason edition, which delves into past pain and triumph, plus future pessimism and optimism.

28:00: Joe Ryan looked good in his Twins debut on Wednesday, but he will need to work on his pitch mix if he is going to succeed long-te

