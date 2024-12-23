A Christmastime ‘Love Story’

With nowhere to go, Goose Hullman, a gangly second-string center on the basketball team who roomed on my floor, came to my rescue. “You can crash in my room,” he said. Not only that, he’d smuggle his third helpings to me from the cafeteria. All I had to do was help Goose write (read: ghostwrite) his final Economics 101 term paper — 7-10 pages about a subject neither of us knew anything about. (Later, we agreed we’d witnessed a Christmas and Hanukkah miracle when our clear-as-mud mishmash earned a passing grade.)