Opinion: If Big Tech mined like the Iron Range, it would pay its fair share

As a parent of young kids, I am deeply concerned about the impact that social media is having on our families and our communities. The addictive design of platforms like Facebook and Instagram is draining our attention, darkening our self-image and fraying our social fabric. Studies have found increased social media usage associated with eating disorders in adolescents, behavioral challenges in school and even suicidal ideation.
Just recently, a story broke alleging that Facebook targeted beauty ads specifically at teens who had taken, then deleted, a selfie — intentionally preying on the insecurities that were once a normal part of childhood and are now a profit center for parasitic platforms.
These corporations are invading our privacy and profiting from everything they can find. And all of it will get worse as artificial intelligence rapidly matures, further obscuring the boundary between fiction and reality.
My kids, and your kids, deserve full childhoods with the opportunity to learn about our world and experience all the wonder that our state has to offer. They deserve to feel good about themselves and grow up with access to safe and reliable information ecosystems. Unfortunately, they are products in the profit-driven algorithms that make up our current social media reality.
Amid these long-term concerns, we at the Minnesota Legislature are facing some of the hardest decisions in decades. Impending cuts to the federal budget will hit the most essential parts of our state safety net, from health care for seniors and the disabled to education for children with special needs — the very sorts of programs we need to meet the challenges of our increasingly digital society.
The sorts of public service cuts we are facing will threaten the life and livelihood of millions of Minnesotans, including more than 150,000 residents in the Eighth Congressional District alone who depend on Medicaid or the Child Health Insurance Plan. They will imperil seniors, workers and vast numbers of children and single mothers.