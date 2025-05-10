Opinion: A side of Mother’s Day no one talks about, but should

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Mother’s Day is framed as a day of celebration, often with flower bouquets, hand-signed cards and family meals. But for some of us, this day is also a day of solemn remembrance, heartache and even a call for action.
Some of us have lost our mothers due to illness, age, accident, neglect or violence. Some of us are mothers who’ve had to bury our children who died by their own hands or the hands of others. Some families have strained relationships or severed ties between mother and child, and others are haunted by unanswered questions about our sisters, our daughters, our mothers who vanished without a trace or whose deaths have gone unexplained, uninvestigated or unnoticed by systems meant to protect us.
I am one of those people. Six years ago this summer, my oldest son died by suicide at the age of 18. He didn’t leave a note. And 14 years ago, my youngest sister went missing at age 20. She was last seen by witnesses on Memorial Day weekend during a fight with her boyfriend. She left behind a toddler son, who’s now being raised by another one of our sisters. And on May 1 this year, one of my mother’s sisters passed away at age 80 — the first of my six aunts from either side of my family to die. Despite her age, with better health care she might still be alive today.
While I will always cherish my memories of these loved ones and be grateful that both of my parents and my youngest child are still alive, nothing can truly compensate me for the loss of my firstborn son, whom I think about constantly.
I am far from alone in such losses. Chances are you or someone you know is quietly mourning someone this Mother’s Day weekend. Grief, especially when it comes to the loss of a mother or a child, is not a private club.
But for Black families in Minnesota and across the country, that grief is too often compounded by other factors. It could be due to a legal system that puts our lives or our children’s lives in jeopardy because of implicit bias or historical perceptions. It could be the loss of our children by the hands or knees of overzealous law enforcement. After all, Black Minnesotans account for 26% of the deaths in the state by police force, a rate that is 5.4 times higher than for white Minnesotans.