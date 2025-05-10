Opinion: A side of Mother’s Day no one talks about, but should

As a journalist, I’ve written on many of these tragic circumstances and know that advocates and families feel that the news media need to do more to address the disparities that exist for the Black community. For example, white women and girls who have gone missing, like Gabby Petito, Laci Peterson and JonBenet Ramsey, have received far more national media coverage than Black women like my sister Athena Joy Curry, or Tamika Huston, who was popularized by a podcast, or Minnesota’s own Brittany Clardy. Brittany was just 18 when she went missing in 2013 and subsequently found murdered. Her death was a guiding impetus for our state establishing the Office for Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls — a first in the nation. While all three of these Black women have received national media coverage — some of which I personally have reported – the overall coverage for the Black missing and murdered, as well as for Indigenous women and Latinas, pales in comparison to the coverage white women receive, even though women of color go missing at rates far greater than their percentage of the population, according to national reports.