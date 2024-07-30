1. Ordway Inside Out

The outdoor summer series continues with a screening of Minnesota Opera's "Albert Herring." It's the story of a boy who learns to free himself from small-town societal expectations. (7 p.m. Sat., — the rain date is 7 p.m. Sun., if necessary — Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul, ordway.org)

2. Canines for Clean Water

This is a traveling event through Minneapolis parks dedicated to dogs, with themed activities, animal-themed movies, information booths and giveaways from pet care and water quality organizations. The featured screening is "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit." (7 p.m. Thu., JD Rivers' Children's Garden, 2900 Glenwood Av., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

3. The Van Gogh Shogh

Called equal parts sip 'n' paint, karaoke night and Sotheby's, solo performer Donna Oblongata uses Van Gogh's legacy to ask questions about life in this interactive show. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., the Hive Collaborative, 677 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul, donnaoblongata.com)

4. Nautical Nonsense Parade

As a part of SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th birthday, Nickelodeon Universe hosts a character parade where the Bikini Bottom crew invites guests to wave as they pass by. (Noon & 4 p.m. Fri., Mall of America, Bloomington, nickelodeonuniverse.com)

5. Brooklyn Park's Night Out

Families and neighbors gather for a dance party, yard games, touch-a-trucks and more. At dusk, view "Kung Fu Panda 4." (7-9 p.m. Fri., Central Park, 8200 Noble Av., Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org)

6. Vox Nova Chorale

The "Heart's Desires'" series features musicians from Midwest colleges and the local choral community performing works by Whitacre, Clausen, Hagenberg, Kirchner, Stanford, Jennings and more. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3920 N. Victoria St., Shoreview; 3 p.m. Sun., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., voxnovachorale.org)

7. Little Africa Festival

This cultural event celebrates 10 years with a parade, live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors. (Noon-9 p.m. Sun., Hamline Park, 1564 Lafond Av., St. Paul, littleafricafest.com)

8. Pickleball on 50th

Bring your A game and drop by for a first-come, first-served clinic hosted by PikNinja. (10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m. Tue., 50th and France, Edina, 50thandfrance.com)

9. Union Depot National Night Out

Free prizes, music and activities. Meet with local businesses, watch chalk artists create and shop for goods from local artisans. (4-7 p.m. Tue., 214 4th St., St. Paul, uniondepot.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.