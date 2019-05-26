Authorities on Sunday are looking for whoever fatally stabbed a woman in the bustling Hennepin Avenue theater district in downtown Minneapolis.

The killing occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hennepin on a Memorial Day weekend, when many visitors were there for stage productions, lingering after the Minnesota Twins home game at nearby Target Field or dining and drinking at the downtown’s variety of restaurants and bars.

The woman was declared dead moments after officers arrived, police said.

Responding officers spoke with several people at and near the scene, and collected evidence in hopes of making an arrest.

Identity of the woman has yet to be released.

Panhandling, street harassment and drunken fights has led the city to increase patrols by police officers and ambassadors from the Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District.

In mid-April, the Hennepin theater strip began going under a four-year construction zone, diverting buses, choking traffic and disrupting businesses from 12th Street S. to Washington Avenue in what is downtown’s largest project of its kind since Nicollet Mall went through its own makeover earlier this decade.

Mark Nerenhausen, president of the Hennepin Theatre Trust, said as the project took off in earnest that he hopes the makeover’s enhanced lighting and other features will make the area more “safe, vibrant and attractive.”

Anyone with information about this death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota or leave a tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN. org. Anyone providing a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with this case may be eligible for a reward.