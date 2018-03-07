Two men have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for their role in the video-recorded assault of an elderly woman at a south Minneapolis transit center that investigators called “appalling.”

Charges say Welsey N. Martin, 21, of Blaine, and Deondre R. Jackson, 20, of Minneapolis, participated in the assault on Feb. 12 that was posted on Facebook the next day, according to the allegations filed Tuesday.

A court document, filed Tuesday, said that the victim can be heard on the video yelling, “Help me!” yet “there are many people in the shelter who do nothing,” the criminal complaint read.

“The video is appalling,” Metro Transit police officer Michael Leubner wrote in the complaint.

According to charges:

Police were notified of the incident and reviewed surveillance footage from the shelter, which showed the victim sitting on a bench inside the Chicago-Lake Transit Center.

Martin, Jackson and an unnamed accomplice approach the woman and yell at her. She ignores them at first, then tries to get up and is repeatedly shoved back onto the bench.

Martin then reaches into the woman’s jacket and steals a liquor bottle from her. When a bystander tries to intervene, Martin pushes her aside. Martin then gropes the victim, who tries to escape as the two hold her back and take off her jacket.

Jackson can be seen holding a cellphone “and records the brutalization of victim,” the complaint read. Martin groped her as she lay on the ground in a fetal position while Jackson used his phone to get a video close-up of her face, the charges continued.

“Jackson can be heard on the video yelling racial epithets about Victim and commenting that ‘that lady like a hundred years old,’” according to the charges.

An older man in the shelter then stepped in and pushed Martin away. A fight between the two ensued, with Martin kicking the older man in the face while he is on the ground and punching him in the face.

Jackson records the fight while the unnamed accomplice holds the woman to the ground and tears her shirt off. Martin left with the woman’s shirt.

Records show Martin is on probation for a third-degree assault conviction from last month, while Jackson has 2016 convictions for aggravated robbery, simple robbery and terroristic threats.

Prosecutors said they will seek a higher sentence than called for under the state guidelines, giving, among their reasons, the victim’s age and vulnerability, the “particular cruelty” of the offense and as well as the video-recording, described as “particularly demeaning.”

Both are in the Hennepin County jail, where they are being held without bail.