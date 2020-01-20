The “Twins Pass,” which gets fans into Target Field for $45 per month, goes on sale Tuesday.

The tickets, which provide standing room access to all home games except the April 2 home opener, also comes with an opportunity to upgrade to select seat locations at games that are not sold out.

The pass averages $3.38 per game over the season. The price increases to $49 on Feb. 13.

Purchase and more information is available at twinsbaseball.com/twinspass.