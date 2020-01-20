The “Twins Pass,” which gets fans into Target Field for $45 per month, goes on sale Tuesday.
The tickets, which provide standing room access to all home games except the April 2 home opener, also comes with an opportunity to upgrade to select seat locations at games that are not sold out.
The pass averages $3.38 per game over the season. The price increases to $49 on Feb. 13.
Purchase and more information is available at twinsbaseball.com/twinspass.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Twins offering standing room ticket for 2020 season, with upgrades available
The Twins Pass, which provide standing room access to all home games except the April 2 home opener, also comes with an opportunity to upgrade.
Twins
Where does Josh Donaldson best fit in Twins batting order?
Manager Rocco Baldelli had 145 different lineups in 162 games last season, so there definitely won't be any set order.
Twins
Bob McClure joins Rocco Baldelli's coaching staff with Twins
The former Royals and Phillies pitching coach will be the team's bullpen coach.
Twins
Gardenhire — Toby, that is — will manage Twins' team in Rochester
The son of the former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will replace Joel Skinner.
Twins
Twins sign five former major league players to minor league deals
Danny Coulombe, Caleb Thielbar, Cody Asche, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar will be on the roster of Class AAA Rochester.