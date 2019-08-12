The Twins schedule for next season was released Monday by Major League Baseball.

The Twins will face teams from the National League West in interleague play. They’ll play the Los Angeles Dodgers both at Target Field and at Dodgers Stadium, will have home series against San Francisco and Colorado, and play at Arizona and San Diego.

Opening Day will be Thursday, March 26 at Oakland, the earliest opening day in Twins history.

The first game at Target Field will be Thursday, April 2, also vs. the A’s.

The Twins also have interleague games home and away against the Brewers.

Home games against Boston (April 24-26), the Yankees (June 18-21) and the Astros (July 31-Aug. 2) are highlights.

Home games on weekdays will again start at 6:40 p.m. in April, May and September.

The Twins will face each team in the American League Central 19 times.