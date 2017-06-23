Twin Cities Pride officials reversed course Friday and decided to allow uniformed police officers to participate in its annual parade this weekend and apologized to local law enforcement for failing to have a fuller discussions before excluding them from the event.

The decision came just hours after meeting with Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau, who openly criticized the move to ban police from participating as “divisive” during a time when the community should “be lifting each other up.”

“We recognize this decision has made members of the law enforcement community feel excluded, which is contrary to our mission to foster inclusion,” Pride Executive Director Dot Belstler said in a statement. “Our intent is and was to respect the pain that the people of color and transgender communities have experienced as of late, but our original approach fell short of our mission.

Pride officials previously asked police not to march in the LGBT parade after a Ramsey County jury’s acquittal last week of officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. The ruling touched off days of demonstrations from some activists, but law enforcement officials have defended Castile’s actions during the traffic stop.

Officers will now be permitted to participate in Sunday’s parade while holding the Unity flag or marching alongside the Rainbow, Bisexual, or Transgender flags, Belstler said.

In her letter to Belstler, Harteau wrote that she understood the “magnitude of recent events” and offered to sit down with Belstler to discuss “how we can work together in the coming months to make sure everyone feels both safe and welcome.”

Harteau, the city’s first lesbian police chief, said she was “beyond disappointed” by the decision and hurt that officials hadn’t come to her first with their concerns.

She wasn’t alone in her reaction, with many saying that a group that has long championed inclusivity was showing hypocrisy in banning a whole profession. Others urged the chief to simply change her department’s culture.

Harteau and Belstler met Thursday evening with Roxanne Anderson, executive director of The Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition, in an effort to find some common ground.

They decided that police officers would again be permitted along the route on foot. One unmarked police car will also lead the parade down Hennepin Avenue.

In previous years, several marked squad cars and uniformed police officers have led the procession through downtown Minneapolis. Last year’s parade, which drew about 350,000 people, saw increased patrols following a massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Pride officials vowed to continuing listening to marginalized groups.

“To our transgender and people of color communities, we will continue to respect your pain and angst by bridging the divide and continuing conversations on both sides of this issue to ensure we consider alternatives that make each group feel comfortable and safe,” Belstler said.