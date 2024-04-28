Tackle Walter Rouse, drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round (177th overall) on Saturday, saw a high standard for security at an early age.

Rouse was in the same 2019 graduating class as Sasha Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

"Sasha had about two secret service men follow her just about everywhere she went," Rouse said Saturday. "When you're walking past, they're just standing outside the door. Or when she's arriving in a four-, five-car caravan. You got bomb-sniffing dogs every now and then coming out, so it's – it became normal for us."

Rouse went on to start 52 games at left tackle, protecting quarterbacks for four seasons at Stanford and one at Oklahoma. He is expected to provide depth at tackle behind Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill and primary backup David Quessenberry, a 34-year-old journeyman who re-signed with the Vikings on a one-year deal.

A biomedical engineering major, Rouse said he picked Stanford at an early age for its academics. Along the way, he fell in love with football and the possibility of making it to the NFL. He transferred to Oklahoma last season to focus on football.

Rouse said he initially wanted to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, specializing in pediatrics, but he has since adjusted his medical career plans — "more work with engineering," he said — and postponed them until his playing career is done.

"Understanding a playbook will not be an issue for him," said Mike Sholiton, the Vikings director of college scouting.

From NAIA to NFL

The bright lights won't be too big for the Vikings' last draft pick.

That's what Ryan Grigson, the Vikings VP of player personnel, said about defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez, who was drafted in the seventh round (232nd overall) on Saturday. Rodriguez had 5½ sacks last season for Texas A&M-Commerce, whose football stadium capacity (11,582) just outnumbers the town's population of roughly 9,000.

Grigson raved about Rodriguez's potential after his hard-earned journey to the NFL included starting his collegiate career at Southwestern Assemblies of God, an NAIA program, where he spent three seasons. He walked onto Texas A&M-Commerce's football team, which moved to D-I in 2022, and earned a scholarship.

"This guy is all about work, always has a smile on his face," Grigson said. "He just brings so much positive energy. I don't feel like it'll be too big for him, because he's just that type of guy who is going to keep working."

Vikings add 17 UDFAs

The Vikings topped off the 90-man offseason roster by agreeing to terms with 17 undrafted free agents on Saturday evening.

Those additions include four offensive linemen: West Virginia's Doug Nester, Cal's Matt Cindric, Kentucky's Jeremy Flax and North Carolina's Spencer Rolland (an Apple Valley native); three receivers: Mercer's Devron Harper and Ty James, and Maryland's Jeshaun Jones; three edge rushers: Air Force's Bo Richter, Marshall's Owen Porter and UCLA's Gabriel Murphy; three linebackers: Miami (Fla.)'s K.J. Cloyd, Toledo's Dallas Gant and FIU's Donovan Manuel; two interior D-linemen: Arizona's Tyler Manoa and Oregon's Taki Taimani; Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern; and South Carolina tight end Trey Knox.

Spann-Ford, Crooms to Cowboys; Brown to Broncos

Multiple local prospects went undrafted, including former Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, Gophers receiver Corey Crooms Jr., Gophers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, Nebraska safety Omar Brown and Rolland, the Tar Heels tackle.

Spann-Ford and Crooms will stay together for the time being as both agreed to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the University, which also announced Baugh's agreement with the New Orleans Saints.

Brown, the Minneapolis North product, agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos, per a league source.

Undrafted players who remain unsigned could still receive tryout offers as rookie minicamps get underway.

Gophers sharing NFL number

Former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin will wear No. 31 with the Giants after being selected in the second round (47th overall) on Friday night.

That's the same number worn by fellow NFL safeties and former Gophers teammates Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers) and Jordan Howden (Saints).



