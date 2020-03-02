The Timberwolves have repeatedly said that communication is a work in progress as they come together as a new group.

But that can sometimes be vague, and players or coaches don't often delve into specifics of what that can mean. Veteran James Johnson offered an illuminating peak behind the curtain following Sunday's 111-91 loss to the Mavericks at Target Center.

Johnson used an example of the word "black," a term the Wolves use on defense. They use it to signal a switch on screens. Johnson's former team, Miami, also used "black" to play "flat" on a screen — that means the defender on the ball will have to fight through the screen to stay on his man and they won't switch.

"Once I can finally start getting the right calls and right terminology, great things are going to happen because these guys — they don't have no idea what I'm calling," Johnson said.

Johnson was calling black, thinking it meant what it meant with the Heat. He even had to correct himself while talking to reporters. He commended Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver for reacting well to the way he was calling plays, and said it was a sign of growth for this team.

"I'm calling black. Our black is flat. Well, not ours. Miami Heat's black was flat," Johnson said. "So I'm calling [Culver] to do flat, which is black. But for me and him in Minnesota, black is switch. So I'm calling black. I'm in a flat. So JC forces him to the screen and I have to show up late because I called the wrong play. But for him to adjust to my call and even though that wasn't the game plan, we can take away from that."

Wishing Crabbe well

Allen Crabbe's stint with the Wolves will go down as a footnote on this season and in Crabbe's career. After the Wolves traded Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta to get Crabbe in January, they waived him after agreeing to come to terms on a contract buyout with him Saturday ahead of Sunday's buyout deadline.

Crabbe played just nine games with the Wolves and averaged 3.2 points. Coach Ryan Saunders said there were no hard feelings on the part of the team that things didn't quite work out, and they wished Crabbe well in the future.

"For him to have the ability to have other opportunities could be huge for him," Saunders said. "Allen was an unbelievable professional just how he approached everything and came in to work and how he was able to work himself into being healthy. It was a short period of time, but I have nothing but great things to say about Allen Crabbe."

The Wolves had another buyout candidate who hasn't even reported to the team — Evan Turner, who was also acquired from the Hawks, but in the four-team trade for Robert Covington before the trade deadline. Saunders said the Wolves had no plans for Turner to join their roster soon.

"That's not something that we're discussing at the moment as a group," Saunders said. "We're focused on what we have right here."