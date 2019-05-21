Minneapolis city leaders are back in closed-door mediated settlement talks with the family of Jamar Clark in the lawsuit over his 2015 fatal police shooting.

The talks come two weeks after U.S. Judge Michael Davis ordered city leaders into his courtroom to get an update on the status of the case.

Clark, 24, was shot in the head on Nov. 15, 2015, after an encounter with Minneapolis police officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze on the city's North Side, sparking weeks of protest. Clark was unarmed. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to charge the two officers. According to the investigation, Ringgenberg felt Clark's hand on his gun after he took him to the ground and told Schwarze, his partner, to shoot. Schwarze told investigators he warned Clark to let go of Ringgenberg's gun before shooting him. Both officers who shot Clark are back on duty.

Clark's father, James Clark, sued the city in 2017. The council rejected the settlement on the same day it agreed to a $20 million payout in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian woman who was fatally shot by then-police officer Mohamed Noor in 2017. Noor was convicted in Hennepin County District Court of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in her death.

The rejected amount in the Clark case is well below $100,000, according to sources with knowledge of the proposed settlement.

"The settlement was rejected [because] we felt the number was way too low," Council Member Phillipe Cunningham posted on Facebook earlier this month. Cunningham later deleted the post, saying he had been informed that he wasn't allowed to comment.

Jamar Clark's father, James Clark, addressed the media Monday evening at a press conference calling on the city to award $20 million to the family -- the same amount awarded to Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

William Starr, the attorney for Clark's father, said earlier this month that the rejected Clark settlement was a "nominal" amount that had been negotiated earlier this year in a half-hour discussion at a coffee shop.

After the Noor settlement, he said he can no longer accept that amount.

"I need to have a transformative settlement," he said

Judge Tony Leung welcomed the parties to the courtroom Tuesday morning then they went behind closed doors. Minneapolis officials present included City Attorney Susan Segal, Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council President Lisa Bender and Councilmembers Jeremiah Ellison and Andrea Jenkins.

Any settlement reached would be tentative. The entire City Council would have to vote to approve the deal.

On Monday, the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar held a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis to demand that Clark's family be paid a $20 million settlement just as Damond's family was.