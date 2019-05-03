The city of Minneapolis will pay the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond a record $20 million to settle a lawsuit over her July 15, 2017 shooting death by a Minneapolis police officer, city officials announced Friday.

That officer, Mohamed Noor, was fired from the force and convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a Hennepin County jury on Tuesday. Noor’s conviction lent new urgency to the city’s negotiations with the Ruszczyk family.

Announced by Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members Friday, it was the largest police-related settlement in Minnesota history.

The Ruszczyk family filed a lawsuit in July 2018, asking for $50 million in compensation for the violation of Damond’s constitutional rights. The suit claimed Noor and his partner conspired to cover up evidence by not turning on their body-worn cameras and later hiding behind a “blue wall of silence.”

The City Council met in closed session twice this week to discuss the litigation, first on Wednesday, and again on Friday. The deal would pay the Ruszczyk family $20 million. Of that total, the family will donate $2 million to the Minneapolis Foundation’s Fund for Safe Communities, a program set up to fight gun violence in the city.

Legal settlements are typically paid out of Minneapolis’ self-insurance fund.

The payout is more than quadruple the previous city record, in which the city paid $4.5 million in 2007 to Duy Ngo, a police officer shot by another officer who mistook him for a fleeing suspect. In another case, it paid $3 million to the family of David Smith, who died after a struggle with police at the YMCA in 2010.

