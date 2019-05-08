A federal judge stepped in to kick-start settlement discussions in a lawsuit stemming from the fatal 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark after the Minneapolis City Council rejected a proposed agreement behind closed doors.

With City Hall leaders present, U.S. District Judge Michael Davis said in court Wednesday that he wants an accounting of the status of settlement discussions. Davis ordered the hearing late Friday night after he said he was informed the City Council has rejected a proposed settlement in the case — the same day the city signed off on a $20 million payout to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed by ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter by a Hennepin County jury last week.

Clark, 24, was fatally shot in November 2015 during a struggle with Minneapolis police officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze on the city’s north side, sparking weeks of protest.

According to the investigation after Clark’s shooting, Ringgenberg felt Clark’s hand on his gun as he took him to the ground and told Schwarze, his partner, to shoot. Schwarze told investigators he warned Clark to let go of Ringgenberg’s gun before shooting him.

Clark died the following day after being taken off life support. Separate state and federal investigations after Clark’s death cleared Ringgenberg and Schwarze of wrongdoing.

Clark’s family sued the city and the officers in 2017, arguing his right to be free from excessive force was violated when the officers took him to the ground and shot him. Schwarze was later released from the lawsuit.

Jamar Clark in an undated photo provided by a family member.

“The court wants a full understanding of where we are, where we’re going in this matter,” Davis said.

Davis asked City Attorney Susan Segal whether it was worth continuing to negotiate with Clark’s lawyers given the council’s rejection of the proposed settlement, the amount of which was not revealed in court. Segal said she needed to confer with elected leaders before announcing whether negotiations would be fruitful.

Davis said he had no idea what the settlement amount was and why it was rejected by the city.

“That’s why we’re here,” he said.

William Starr, the attorney representing Clark’s family, said the proposed settlement was reached weeks ago after a brief meeting with city attorneys. He called the amount “nominal,” and said that in light of the $20 million amount Damond’s family received, said he could no longer accept it.

“I need to have a transformative settlement,” he said, echoing the description used by Bob Bennett, Damond’s civil lawyer, in describing what that family received.

Starr said he is eager to take the case to trial.

Upon Davis’ order, Mayor Jacob Frey, Council President Lisa Bender, police chief Medaria Arradondo and Council Member Jeremiah Ellison were present at the hearing. After Segal briefly conferred with them in private, the city said they wanted to continue talks.

Negotiations are now continuing in private.