The Minneapolis Police Department said Thursday that it is looking for two missing children in north Minneapolis

Navaeh Mary Lillian Bryant-Triplett, 13 and Sequan Bryant-Adail, 7, were last seen at their home on the 2400 block of Washington Street Northeast.

Navaeh is an African-American female last seen wearing a red jacket and yellow pants. Her brother Sequan was wearing a grey/black jacket and green joggers.

Police said they were believed to be in route to the local recreation center. Navaeh is known to frequent the area near the downtown library, transit areas and the Lowry and Bryant Avenues area.

Anyone who sees the siblings or knows their location is asked to call 911 immediately.