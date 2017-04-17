One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Vadnais Heights, authorities confirmed.

Few details were immediately available, but shots rang out around 9:20 p.m. behind a Kwik Trip station off Hwy. 61 and Interstate 694, according to audio recording posted on the Police Clips website.

Ramsey County deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at Buerkle Road and Fanum Road. Shortly after, shots were fired, according to the recording.

The recording does not indicate who fired the shots, but law enforcement can be heard frantically yelling “shots fired, we need EMS and a supervisor.”

“We need medics, code three,” another voice can be heard.

Responding officers also were heard requesting more squads.

According to media reports, a sheriff’s deputy shot a man at the scene. He died later at a hospital.

The man who died has not been identified.

This is a developing situation. Check back with StarTribune.com for further information as it becomes available.