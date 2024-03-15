Renovation work at the Rockford Road Library in Crystal is nearly done, and the doors are scheduled to reopen April 8.

Over the past year, Hennepin County made improvements to the inside and outside of the building at 6401 42nd Avenue N. That included structural repairs, new siding, bathroom tile, carpet and furniture.

The $7.3 million project also included replacing materials that did not meet current building or energy codes; improved accessibility; new technology, and new solar panels, making the facility the first of the county's 41 libraries to have them. The building also has windows with patterned coating designed to make the glass more visible to birds and reduce collisions, said library spokesman Joshua Yetman.

The Rockford Road Library originally opened in 1972 to serve the cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale. The building was updated in 1995 and 2013. The parking lot was redone in 2022.

A reopening celebration featuring family-friendly activities and interactive displays about the climate-focused renovation project will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 13.